JPMorgan sued by Libyan investment fund

The Libyan Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund set up by former dictator Moammar Qaddafi, filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan (JPM -2.9% ) in a London court as a “commercial fraud” claim.

This comes on the heels of a $1.2B settlement of a lawsuit by SocGen, in which the French bank was accused of bribing businessman Walid Al-Giahmi to win business from the Libyan fund.

More banks may see the fund in court as Libyans say Giahmi may have acted “in the same way” on five sets of transactions involving other lenders.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.