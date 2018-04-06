Reuters: SoftBank considers selling phone distributor Brightstar

SoftBank (SFTBY -1.5% ) is considering a sale of U.S. cell phone distributor Brightstar in a deal that could bring $1B, Reuters reports.

It's part of a plan to pare the portfolio of lower-growth assets as the company explores ways to pay down debt and take its mobile phone unit public. Brightstar, founded by current Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, has more than $10B in annual revenue but at low margins and high cost.

The conglomerate has reportedly hired JPMorgan Chase to explore options for Brightstar, from an outright sale to simply selling a substantial stake or offloading units.

An earlier report had SoftBank borrowing about $8B in a margin loan backed by its Alibaba stake,in a similar move to clear hurdles to a mobile unit IPO.