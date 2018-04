The customary bounce attempt has failed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now down 2% two hours before the close. The Dow is down 2.4% .

At 2,608, the S&P 500 is right around the level of its panicky early February low - what technicians might call support.

Faring worst today are the industrials (XLI -2.8% ) and the financials (XLF -2.8% ).