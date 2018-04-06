SoftBank acquires stake in Canada's Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF +12.4% ) surges after SoftBank agrees to acquire a 9.9% stake in the Canadian company and invest as much as C$99M (US$77.M) through a private placement.

The investment, which SoftBank says is its first in the lithium industry, will be made through a private placement of share subscription receipts at C$1.12 each.

Nemaska is developing the Whabouchi mine in Quebec, one of the richest spodumene hard rock lithium deposits in the world, and is building a lithium electrochemical plant (refining plant) at Shawinigan, which is expected to start commercial production of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate in 2020.

Nemaska also is in talks with U.S. P-E firm Orion Mine Finance Group about a possible lithium streaming deal, Reuters reports.