Powell continues with gradual rate hike mantra

Despite volatility in markets and a brewing trade war, Fed Chairman Jay Powell sticks to the central bank script - noting a strengthening in the medium-term economic outlook, and expectations for inflation to rise to its target level.

Not mentioned in his prepared remarks is anything about China or trade, suggesting, at least publicly, he's not concerned, and another boost to rates is in the cards in June.

Taking questions, Powell says it's too early to say what impact, if any, this current tiff will have.