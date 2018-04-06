Oragenics prices 900K-share placement; gains down to 23%

Oragenics (OGEN +22.6% ) has pared gains that hit as much as 64% today after pricing a registered direct offering of 900,000 shares.

The company has an agreement with new institutional investors for the purchase and sale of that amount of common stock at $2/share. OGEN is currently back down to $2.33, still a 23% gain on the day.

Gross proceeds are about $1.8M. It's also issuing unregistered warrants to the investors to purchase up to an equivalent number of shares of common stock with a $2/share exercise price, exercisable six months from the closing date (expected on Tuesday).

Ladenburg Thalmann is the exclusive placement agent.

Previously: Oragenics bucks market's sour mood, up 38% (Apr. 06 2018)