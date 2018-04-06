Goldman Sachs's San Francisco office: jeans, sneakers and kombucha

Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) new San Francisco office feels nothing like a Wall Street investment bank. The vibe is very much like the workplace of a startup, and that's exactly how Jeff Winner, the head of the operation, wants it.

The bank still has a “significant amount of stuffiness, but they’re getting rid of it,” Winner tells Bloomberg.

Winner was hired recently after a career in engineering at technology companies like Uber and Twitter, to run engineering for the bank's digital consumer offering known as Marcus.

“Marcus has been a great opportunity,” Winner said. “It’s deepened our knowledge and heightened our presence in Silicon Valley, and it’s provided us with access to talent that maybe we haven’t had in the past.”