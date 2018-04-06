Carrizo Oil says it agrees with P-E firm that assets undervalued

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -6.4% ) says it agrees with Kimmeridge Energy Management that its assets are undervalued compared with peer companies with similar quality properties but adds it will only pursue potential deals if "it deems them to be accretive to, and in the best interest of, all shareholders."

CRZO says it has held ongoing discussions with Kimmeridge since the P-E firm acquired a material stake in the company’s stock in late 2017, but it believes executing on its development programs in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Delaaware Basin will "reduce the current discount" in its shares.

Kimmeridge now owns or controls ~8.1% of CRZO shares and now is the company’s fourth-largest shareholder, after previously holding a ~4.9% stake.