ABB hopes for U.S. concessions for tariffs on Chinese special steel

ABB Ltd. (ABB -2.2% ) hopes the U.S. government will make some concessions on its plan to slap tariffs on steel imports from China, and is "in discussions with the [U.S.] government on how to deal with this special situation," CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer tells Reuters.

ABB operates more than 60 production sites in the U.S., and it needs special steel of a certain quality that is not available in the required amount in the U.S. for its local production of certain transformers and electric engines, Spiesshofer says.

Asked why he expected the U.S. government to support a Swiss company, the CEO says “We are one of the largest copper and steel buyers in the world, we buy very, very much, and that is why we are listened to.”