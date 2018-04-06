Buckeye Partners asks to move Laurel pipeline fuels in two directions

Buckeye Partners (BPL -2.8% ) says it is taking steps to move refined fuels in two directions on a portion of its Laurel pipeline while it asks Pennsylvania regulators to allow it to reverse the flow from west to east.

BPL says it wants to make service bi-directional along the Altoona-to-Pittsburgh section of the 350-mile pipeline to enable it to bring fuels from Midwest refiners to customers farther east in Pennsylvania.

An administrative law judge recently recommended the state's Public Utility Commission reject BPL's application to reverse the flow.