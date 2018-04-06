Facebook adds disclosure requirements for issue ads

In today's update on Facebook (FB -1.3% ) policy moves, the company says it's acting to increase transparency and accountability for "issue" advertising, including political/electoral ads.

To get authorization from the company, advertisers will need to confirm identity and location. Unauthorized advertisers won't be able to run an issue-based ad at all.

The ads will also be labeled at their top left corner as "political ad" and feature information on who paid for the ad.

In Canada, it's also testing a feature allowing users to view ads a Facebook page is running even if they're not directed at the user. And it's requiring verification for all pages that have large numbers of followers, making it "much harder for people to administer a Page using a fake account, which is strictly against our policies."

Sen. Mark Warner has praise for Facebook's moves: “I would encourage all of the platform companies to follow suit as we work toward making the Honest Ads Act the law of the land, ensuring that political ads sold online abide by the same disclosure rules as TV and radio ads."