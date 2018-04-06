Boeing sinks again but analyst touts robust aircraft demand in China

Boeing (BA -3.5% ) shares have been jolted this week by clashes between the U.S. and China on trade, and today is no different as one of the Dow's two biggest losers (only Caterpillar is worse).

But Baird analyst Peter Arment reiterates BA with an Outperform rating, believing that any punishment China imposes on the U.S. would run against its own interests if it heavily taxed Boeing aircraft, especially as it works to increase its air capacity.

The latest data from the International Air Transport Association shows China's domestic air traffic up 11.8% Y/Y in February, but Arment says China lacks the planes to support such a robust trend.

“China's fleet is only 3,000-plus aircraft vs. 7,000-plus in the U.S.," Arment writes, and considering China's population and ballooning middle class, “this fleet size remains significantly undersized. Tariff talk creates headline risk to the Boeing stock, but the underlining demand points to significantly higher production requirements over the long-term.”