Eletrobras -9% as Brazil energy ministry shakeup jolts privatization plan

Eletrobras (EBR -8.9% ) tumbles as much as 10% following news of a shakeup at Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry that could threaten a government plan to privatize the company.

Paulo Pedrosa, second in charge at the ministry, will leave his post, Reuters reports, adding to upheaval on the day that Minister Fernando Coelho Filho steps down to run for the Congress.

“The announcement has a relevant impact on Eletrobras’ capitalization," says an analyst at Itau BBA. "We believe that this process strongly depends, among other points, on a pro-market name taking over the ministry.”