Piper Jaffray sees 'Fortnite' risk overblown for Take-Two

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO -3.9% ) needn't worry about the rampaging popularity of battle-royale game Fortnite and its effect on Take-Two's cash cow Grand Theft Auto, Piper Jaffray says.

The user base on Fortnite is 13-14 years old, while GTA players are much older on average, analyst Michael Olson says.

Fortnite's popularity since Epic Games added a free-to-play battle royale mode in September has been a major catalyst in discussion of videogame stocks. It's now the top-viewed game on Twitch and most widely played on Xbox, Tae Kim notes.

TTWO is down 10.2% YTD.

Olson also pointed to a "significant" catalyst with the delayed October arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2. He reiterated the firm's Overweight rating on Take-Two and reaffirmed a $127 price target, implying 34% upside from today's lower price.

