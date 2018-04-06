Eversource Energy says cyberattack may have affected some customers

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) says it has notified customers who may have been affected by the recent cyberattack on Energy Services Group, a data firm used by some competitive energy suppliers in ES’s territory in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

ES says "technical issues” at Energy Services affected its ability to process transactions, although it has “no indication any personal information from our customers was compromised.,

ES says it learned of the issue April 2 and notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities the next day.