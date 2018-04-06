Working today? The mortgage REITs

Today's dive in stocks was about as broad as it gets, with even defensive income favorites like utilities and equity REITs in the red (though not nearly as much as the major averages).

Many of the mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM), however, were positive on the session, sector giants Annaly Capital (NLY +0.5% ), and AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.5% ) among them. Also higher: CYS Investments (CYS +0.7% ), Armour Residential (ARR +0.3% ), New York Mortgage (NYMT), MFA Financial (MFA +0.2% ).

The 10-year Treasury yield slid six basis points to 2.776%.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT