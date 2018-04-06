Stocks falter on growing trade war fears

Stocks fell victim to heightened fears about potential trade wars, exacerbated by a more strident tone from Trump administration officials today and an apparent lack of concern about the difficulties heaped upon the stock market by the heated trade rhetoric between the U.S. and China.

Pres. Trump said the stock market might endure "a little pain" as he protects U.S. trade interests, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC he was not focused on short-term market swings and conceded the possibility of a trade war with China.

Unlike other instances of aggressive Trump talk, this time the market failed to receive the typical verbal support from leading officials, which in turn fed a sense of uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and earnings.

Every S&P sector closed lower, with the industrials group (-2.7%) suffering the largest loss - with the likes of Boeing (-3%), Caterpillar (-3.5%), Deere (-3.9%), GE (-2.7%) and 3M (-2.9%) all down sharply - and closely followed by tech (-2.5%), financials (-2.4%), materials (-2.4%), health care (-2.4%), consumer discretionary (-2.1%) and energy (-1.8%).

On the bright side, stocks trimmed their losses late in the session as buyers moved in as the S&P 500 breached its 200-day moving average (2,594), bringing the benchmark to 2,604 at the close.

But with today's decline, the three major indexes fell into the red for the week, with the Dow down 0.7%, the S&P off 1.4% and the Nasdaq dropping 2.1%.

Finally, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 5 bps to 2.78%, Comex gold gained 0.6% to $1,336.10/oz. and U.S. WTI crude oil closed 2.3% lower at $62.06/bbl.