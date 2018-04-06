CBS chief Moonves earned $69.3M in 2017

In its proxy materials, CBS notes Chairman/CEO Les Moonves was paid roughly the same in 2017 as in 2016, with total compensation coming in at $69.33M.

Moonves has a base salary of $3.5M, and his bonus was trimmed to $20M from $32M. But that was made up in stock awards, which rose from $31.95M to $43.7M.

Chief Operating officer Joe Ianniello saw his pay drop to $22.1M from $29M; his base salary and bonus were near flat at $2.5M and $12M respectively, but stock awards were trimmed to $4.2M from $10.73M.

Among other named execs, Chief Legal Officer Lawrence Tu saw his pay trimmed to $8.1M from $8.6M; Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Ambrosio got a raise to $5.73M from $5.28M; and Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz's pay fell to $4.72M from $5.08M.