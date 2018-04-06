U.S. considers tougher rules for imported cars to help domestic automakers

The Trump administration is considering ways to require imported cars to meet stricter environmental standards when entering the U.S., a move it sees as protecting domestic automakers because it would make imports more expensive, WSJ reports.

Pres. Trump has asked the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to find ways to use laws such as the Clean Air Act to subject cars made overseas to strict emissions standards testing and reviews when entering the U.S., which could effectively require more expensive technology on some foreign cars, according to the report.

The initiative reportedly remains in the planning stages and still faces legal challenges and other hurdles to implementation.

