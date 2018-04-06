NASA, Boeing signal delay for regular missions to space station

A disclosure from NASA this week suggests that a planned two-person flight of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) commercial crewed capsule to the international space station previously set for November 2018 likely will be pushed back to 2019 or 2020 and expanded.

NASA says the expected two-person flight now likely would carry one additional crew member along with extra supplies, and instead of staying for two weeks as originally envisioned, the expanded crew could stay at the station for as long as six months conducting experiments and carrying out maintenance tasks.

NASA is seeking contingency plans to carry U.S. astronauts into orbit and keep them there for extended periods in the event U.S. providers are not ready to assume routine transportation responsibilities by late 2019, when the agency's agreement to use Russian rockets and capsules to carry astronauts to the space station ends.

Boeing says it was clear that “we needed to provide NASA with additional flexibility to ensure the station remains fully staffed and fully operational” until U.S. capsules achieve a regular cadence of missions.