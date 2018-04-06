Comcast sets multi-year partnership with Chicago Cubs

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a deal with the Chicago Cubs that will see it powering networking at Wrigley Field and a new Cubs front office.

The multi-year technology/marketing partnership will provide for Wi-Fi, video and voice services and makes Xfinity Mobile the Cubs' exclusive wireless partner. The Xfinity brand will be the official entertainment and Wi-Fi partner for Wrigley.

In time, the deal will allow for in-game video services throughout Wrigley Field and the Park at Wrigley, including live game feeds.

The deal means high branding visibility for Comcast in time for the Cubs' home opener April 9.