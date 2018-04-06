Northern Dynasty, First Quantum extend deadline for Pebble option deal

Pebble Partnership owner Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) and potential partner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) say they have extended the deadline for finalizing a potential option agreement until the end of this month.

In December, the companies announced a framework agreement for First Quantum to buy into Pebble at $150M over four years, when FQVLF would have the option to become a 50% owner of the Pebble Partnership; the framework deal provided an April 6 deadline to finalize the agreement.

NAK now says the deadline has been extended to April 30 since the negotiations require more time, but the company does not provide further details.