Northern Dynasty, First Quantum extend deadline for Pebble option deal

Pebble Partnership owner Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) and potential partner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) say they have extended the deadline for finalizing a potential option agreement until the end of this month.
In December, the companies announced a framework agreement for First Quantum to buy into Pebble at $150M over four years, when FQVLF would have the option to become a 50% owner of the Pebble Partnership; the framework deal provided an April 6 deadline to finalize the agreement.
NAK now says the deadline has been extended to April 30 since the negotiations require more time, but the company does not provide further details.
Now read: Goldcorp: Buy The Reversal »