American Airlines orders 47 new Boeings, ending Airbus order

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has ordered 47 new Boeing 787 widebody craft (NYSE:BA), a contested deal that confirms the end of American's order with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). The Boeing order's valued at $12B.

Airbus and American have agreed to terminate an order for 22 A350s that was originally placed by US Airways.

AAL is up 3.7% in last after-hours trading; BA down 0.3% .

The 47 new Boeing craft consist of 22 787-8s scheduled to begin arriving in 2020, and 25 787-9s to begin arriving in 2023.

The 787-8s will replace American's Boeing 767-300s, while 787-9s will replace Airbus A330-300s and older 777-200 widebody aircraft.

Once all orders are delivered, American will operate 89 787s.

AAL will also defer delivery of 40 737 MAX aircraft scheduled to arrive between 2020 and 2022.

“This was a difficult decision between the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350 and A330neo and we thank both manufacturers for their aggressive efforts to earn more of American’s business," said AAL President Robert Isom. "In the end, our goal to simplify our fleet made the 787 a more compelling choice.”

