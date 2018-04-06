Documents said to show Shell foresaw climate change three decades ago

Recently discovered documents from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) dating as far back as 1988 reportedly show the company understood the environmental dangers caused by climate change and its own significant contribution to it.

In particular, a 1988 report titled "The Greenhouse Effect" calculated that Shell alone was contributing 4% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and that “by the time global warming becomes detectable [in the late 20th or early 21st century], it could be too late to take effective countermeasures to reduce the effects or even to stabilize the situation."

Shell scientists appeared to know three decades ago that "climate change was real and formidable, warning that it would affect living standards and food supplies and have social, economic and political consequences," according to a Washington Post review of the documents.