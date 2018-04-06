Vornado has 'handshake' to sell stake in Kushner building; shares +5.6%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has a "handshake" deal to sell its stake in 666 Fifth Ave. to Kushner Cos., its partner in the building run by the family of the president's son-in-law.

Vornado is up 5.6% after hours.

The deal will "repay our investment plus a mezzanine-type return," Vornado Chairman/CEO Steven Roth writes in a letter to shareholders.

Vornado had taken on a 49.5% stake in the tower as part of a 2011 refinancing; Kushner said it was negotiating to retake the stake in February.

Kushner Cos. had bought the building for a record-setting $1.8B just before the global financial crisis.