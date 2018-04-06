Facebook suspends second firm under probes for data-leak scandal

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has suspended another data firm after reports linked it to the social network's ongoing personal-data leak scandal.

AggregateIQ has been suspended after being tied to Cambridge Analytica, Canada's National Observer reports. The company is under investigation by the Canadian and British Columbia governments.

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie said he helped found AggregateIQ while he was working for Cambridge Analytica parent SCL.

“In light of recent reports that AggregateIQ may be affiliated with SCL and may, as a result, have improperly received user data, we have added them to the list of entities we have suspended from our platform while we investigate,” a Facebook spokesperson tells the Observer.

Britain's Electoral Commission says the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign hired AggregateIQ for political work tied to the referendum.

AggregateIQ denies ever having been a part of Cambridge Analytica or SCL.