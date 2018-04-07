Sky: Barclays to begin search for chairman successor

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Chairman John McFarlane will step down at the coming annual meeting, Sky News says, reporting that the bank's senior independent director, Crawford Gillies, is about to instruct headhunters to find a new chairman.

That would mean a third change at the top of the bank since 2012.

While McFarlane is expected to exit as of the annual meeting, the timetable could be extended, sources told Sky.

A leading candidate to replace him is Sir Gerry Grimstone, chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen, according to the report.