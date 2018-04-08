WSJ: Northrop Grumman may be to blame for spy satellite launch failure

Testing errors by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) caused the crash of a top-secret U.S. spy satellite shortly after a January launch, WSJ reports, citing government and industry experts.

Initial indications were that the satellite failed to separate in time from the spent second stage of a Space Exploration Technologies rocket, but separate teams of federal and industry investigators have since pinpointed reasons for the loss to problems with a Northrop-modified payload adapter that failed to operate properly in space, according to the report.

NOC built the satellite, believed to cost as much as $3.5B to develop and so highly classified that its purpose has never been disclosed; military-space analysts have said it likely was an advanced type of space radar or missile warning satellite.