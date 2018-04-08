Kinder Morgan threatens to scrap Trans Mountain pipeline project

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says it has suspended most work on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and threatens to scrap the project if Canada’s provincial and federal governments cannot resolve their differences by May 31.

Alberta's provincial government strongly supports the project, which has been approved by Canada's federal government; conversely, the project is opposed by British Columbia’s provincial government as well as various municipalities, aboriginal groups and environmental activists.

KMI's move will add to concerns in the energy industry about whether any new pipelines can be built in Canada; last October, TransCanada abandoned its Energy East pipeline from Alberta to the Atlantic Coast amid mounting regulatory hurdles.