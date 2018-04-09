U.S. futures rally amid trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week on the right foot after President Trump predicted China will be the first to buckle in the run-up to a trade war that's rattled financial markets. Dow +0.8% ; S&P 500 +0.7% ; Nasdaq +0.8%.

"President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property."

Oil is up 0.4% at $62.30/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1333/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.8%.

