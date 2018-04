Brazil's Lula da Silva surrendered to police on Saturday to begin serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption.

The 72-year-old leftist icon has denied the charges, saying he's the victim of a witch hunt intended to stop him from running in the October presidential elections.

"This will not be the end of me because I am no longer a human being, I am an idea," he told a crowd of supporters.

