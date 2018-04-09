Grupo Supervielle S.A. agrees to acquire Micro Lending S.A.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) agreed to acquire 100% (or 4M ordinary shares) of the share ownership of Micro Lending S.A.for a cash price of $20M.

Patricio Supervielle, Grupo Supervielle's Chairman and CEO, noted: “We believe the acquisition of MILA will allow us to complement our product offering and play a relevant role in the attractive car loan market, a key strategic segment. Through its 32 branches across the country and over 5,000 related agencies, MILA is well-positioned to continue capturing the attractive growth potential we see in this market, particularly in used car financing. Approximately two million used cars are expected to be sold in 2018, doubling the expected annual new car sales, and only around 8% of used cars are sold with financing a loan attached. The transaction will also provide MILA with access to funding to accelerate its growth strategy and leverage its current platform, while creating cross-selling opportunities across our Company and is expected to generate tax and operating synergies from the integration.”

The acquisition is expected to close in 2Q18.

Press Release