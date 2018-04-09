Momentous Entertainment to acquire IGNIS Studios

Momentous Entertainment (OTCPK:MMEG) has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Ignis Studios LLC for $21.5M in a deal that consists of a combination of cash, performance payments and stock.

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, “Added to our Chimera Games business, Ignis Studios presents a major opportunity for Momentous to continue to gather market share and expand further into the game industry.” Mr. Neubauer also stated, ”The Ignis business plan focuses on generating 10 new mobile games a year and continually developing new games. Only a small fraction of the games developed need to reach low adoption in order to realize revenues.”

Press Release