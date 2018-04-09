UK house prices rise more than expected in March: Halifax

British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 2.7% Y/Y in 1Q18 compared to consensus of 2.1%.

House prices are still rising much more slowly compared to 10% a year before the Brexit vote as Brexit decision hit confidence among many households and their spending power.

A shortage of homes for sale is expected to continue to shore up the market and Halifax said it expected price growth to remain close to 3 percent in the coming months.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP