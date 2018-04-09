UBS softens long-term view of Biogen's Spinraza sales after Novartis' takeout of AveXis

In a note, UBS says Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) planned acquisition of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for $8.7B is an "incremental negative" for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) since it represents a well-resourced competitor to SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), preventing it from consolidating its lead across SMA.

UBS believes long-term consensus views on SPINRAZA sales are too high because they are not accounting for the success of AveXis' Phase 3-stage AVXS-101 in capturing a sizeable piece of the SMA market.

It sales forecast for SPINRAZA for 2018 - 2022 is $1.80B (consensus: 1.63B), $2.07B (cons: 2.06B), $2.03B (cons: $2.36B), $1.90B (cons: $2.49B) and $1.4B (cons: $2.46B), respectively.

AVXS-101 is a gene therapy that delivers a fully functional gene into target motor neuron cells via a non-replicating adeno-associated virus capsid (protein shell of a virus), called AAV9, without modifying the existing DNA of the patient. AAV9, unlike other capsids, crosses the blood-brain barrier, enabling intravenous administration.

