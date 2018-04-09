Gopher Protocol acquires Fintech assets

GOPHER PROTOCOL (OTCQB:GOPH) acquired certain assets from Electronic Check Services Inc. and from Central State Legal Inc, effective April 2.

“We believe these acquisitions will uniquely position Gopher to establish our mesh network and connect with consumers. This integration of technologies, may establish a platform that can provide solutions that aren’t currently available from a single provider. I still need some additional tools under my belt to present a comprehensive proprietary product, but we continue to strive toward this goal” stated Gopher CEO Greg Bauer.

