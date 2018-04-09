Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC alert

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) suspends data analytics firm CubeYou for personality quizzes that were labeled for “non-profit academic research” but actually collected data to match advertisers to potential customers.

CNBC found the quizzes and terms and showed the information to Facebook, which suspended CubeYou to investigate.

If CubeYou refuses or doesn’t pass an audit, Facebook will ban the company, which has loose ties to the University of Cambridge Psychometrics Center.

Starting today, Facebook will show users a link at the top of the News Feed showing if their data might have been shared.

Facebook shares are up 0.9% premarket.

