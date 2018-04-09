Therapix Biosciences announces results of Phase IIa study at for Tourette syndrome program; shares ahead 35% premarket

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) surges 35% premarket on announcing topline results from its investigator-initiated Phase 2a study at Yale University, suggesting that THX-110 [a combination of dronabinol (∆-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)] significantly improved symptoms over time in adult Subjects with Tourette syndrome.

The study enrolled 16 subjects and was followed-up for a period of 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study was to assess the performance of THX-110 in the treatment of adult patients, as measured by the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale Total Tic Score, (YGTSS-TTS) the gold-standard and customary index for assessing symptom severity.

The study showed reduction of tic symptoms, resulting in an average tic reduction of 21% across the entire sample.

In Six of the 16 subjects, reduction in YGTSS-TTS was greater than 25%. 12 subjects elected to continue into a 24-week extension phase of the trial, which is nearing completion.

Complete results from this study will be presented at the 2018 European Society for the Study of Tourette syndrome meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.