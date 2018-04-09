WSJ: Alibaba leads $600M round in facial recognition company

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) leads a $600M Series C round in facial-recognition startup SenseTime Group, which a WSJ source says values the company at over $4.5B.

Other participants include Temasek Holdings and Suning.com.

SenseTime Group tech appears in surveillance systems used by law enforcement and enterprise uses. The company is also working on autonomous driving algorithms and is partnered with Honda.

Alibaba’s financial art Ant Financial developed a mobile payment system based on facial recognition, and is also using AI to help develop smart cities.

Alibaba shares are up 1.5% premarket.

