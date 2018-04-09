Japanese sell a record amount of dollar bonds

Japanese investors sold a record $36.7B of U.S. dollar bonds in February as currency-hedged investment returns in dollar bonds collapsed.

The Japanese mostly invest abroad on a currency-hedged basis to eliminate exposure to FX fluctuations. Costs for hedging the currency have risen steadily since 2014, closely tracking rising short-term U.S. rates.

“For many Japanese investors, U.S. Treasuries are no longer an option,” says Tomoaki Shishido, an economist at Nomura Securities. Shishido says investors were likely to buy higher-yielding mortgage bonds and could buy a small amount of Treasuries without currency hedging.

