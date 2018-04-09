Cellect Bio up 21% premarket on advancement of new stem cell production technique

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is up 21% premarket on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement that it has successfully completed proof-of-concept testing of ApoTainer, a new scalable method for manufacturing stem cells that it says is much more effective than bone marrow transplantations at a fraction of the time and cost.

ApoTainer uses specially coated magnetic beads which significantly increases the active surface thereby increasing the interactions between the selecting agent and the cells. The prototype was able to increase the elimination of more non-stem cells while preserving the number and function of stem and progenitor cells.

The company says ApoTainer will enable a blood stem cell donation to be transplantable less than six hours from donation at the hospital bedside.