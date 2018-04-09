Menlo Therapeutics' lead candidate flunks mid-stage study; shares down 55% premarket

Thinly traded small cap and relatively recent IPO Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) slumps 55% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that lead candidate serlopitant failed to separate from placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with itching due to atopic dermatitis.

The study, ATOMIK, failed to achieve its primary or key secondary endpoints.

CEO Steve Basta says, “While we are disappointed that the results in this Phase 2 trial of pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis did not reach statistical significance and did not show the same magnitude of treatment effect as in our prior pruritus studies, we do see in the results a pattern that shows numerical improvement in each serlopitant treatment group above the placebo group at every time point. This is our third pruritus study of serlopitant. Reduction of pruritus has been demonstrated in two prior Phase 2 studies, one trial in patients with chronic pruritus and one trial in patients with prurigo nodularis. We are initiating Phase 3 studies in prurigo nodularis this quarter, and we are looking forward to the Phase 2 results in refractory chronic cough in the fourth quarter of this year, and the Phase 2 results in pruritus associated with psoriasis by late 2018 or early 2019.”

