BP to develop second phase of Oman's Khazzan gas field

BP says it has approved development of a second phase of the giant Khazzan tight gas field in Oman, the company's first project final investment decision for this year.

BP expects the Ghazeer project expected to come onstream in 2021; drilling on the first three development wells has begun, following appraisal drilling last year.

The FID follows last year's successful start-up of Khazzan’s first phase of development, which is now producing at design capacity of ~1B cf/day of gas and ~35K bbl/day of condensate.

BP is the operator of Block 61 and holds a 60% interest, with Oman's state-run oil firm owning 40%.