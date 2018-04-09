Coalition files FTC complaint accusing YouTube of child data violations

A coalition of advocacy, consumer, and privacy groups files an FTC complaint accusing YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) of violating child protection laws with data collection.

The coalition wants Google to change content management for its younger audience and wants YouTube to pay billions in fines for profiting from the data of children.

The complaint cites the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and says YouTube tracked the activity of children across websites to target ads without parental consent.

Google tells CNBC it hasn’t received the complaint yet but that “protecting kids and families has always been a top priority.”