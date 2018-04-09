More questions on Wells Fargo's auto-lending business

Trying to stay one step ahead of regulators who are probing its operations, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has expanded an internal review of its auto financing business, reported the WSJ over the weekend.

At issue are aftermarket products like extended warranties, roadside assistance, tire protections, and other add-ons, and whether customers had those services/costs unknowingly folded into their auto loans.

Roughly 5% of the bank's $55B auto-loan portfolio is related to aftermarket products, according to the story, though - thanks to wide margins - they probably account for a larger proportion of profits.