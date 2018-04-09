Morgan Stanley positive on Detroit automakers

Morgan Stanley Adam Jonas sees better times ahead for Detroit automakers.

"We see room for positive earnings revisions for Ford, GM and FCA as investors better understand the dynamic between US pick-up truck sales and the spending/economic outcomes triggered by a potential passage of a US infrastructure bill," writes Jonas in a fresh note to clients.

In particular, Jonas is positive on GM's prospects, upgrading the automaker to Overweight from Equal-weight and assigning a price target of $45 (27% upside).

"We believe that GM's markedly improved valuation post sell-off, higher price target derived from our increased pickup truck business valuation in the SOTP [sum of the parts] and tempered Auto 2.0 expectations merit an upgrade," says Jonas.