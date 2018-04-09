Northern Oil & Gas +7% as Stifel awards Buy rating

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +7.4% premarket after Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a $3.10 price target, citing its strong position in the Willistion Basin.

Stifel says the Williston Basin is quickly becoming the preferred quality basin for investors to hedge their Permian Basin exposure because of improving trends in asset productivity and differentials; as a result of NOG's strategic business model, the company has the opportunity to participate in the best wells in the basin and acquire highly accretive assets in an environment with limited buyer competition, the firm says.

Equally important, Stifel says, is that NOG is the only Bakken pure-play in the sector at present.