Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (82% upside) price target at Craig Hallum. Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) initiated with Buy rating and $125 (67% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (155% upside) price target at Chardan.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) initiated with Outperform rating and $21 (46% upside) price target at Leerink. Initiated with Buy rating and $18 price target at Citigroup. Initiated with Neutral rating with an $18 price target at Goldman.

Agilent (NYSE:A) upgraded to Buy at Goldman. Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies. Shares down 59% premarket on light volume on failed Phase 2 study.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald, Robert W. Baird and Jefferies.