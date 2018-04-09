Aluminum price rallies after U.S. sanctions on Russia

Aluminum prices rose as much as 3% this morning as investors weighed the impact of U.S. sanctions on Rusal, the world’s biggest supplier of the metal outside of China and a major producer of alumina.

Rusal also ranks as the second biggest supplier of aluminum to the U.S. after Canada, and more than 10% of its output is sent to the U.S., ~$1B worth of metal that U.S. customers must now source from elsewhere.

LME aluminum for July delivery reached $2,124/metric ton before falling back, although the price remains below recent highs.

BMO Capital's Colin Hamilton tells Financial Times a short-term squeeze is possible in the aluminum market, which also is coping with a big outage at a key alumina plant in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Russian-trade equities plunge, with Rusal falling 50% in Hong Kong as the company warned that the sanctions could trigger technical defaults on its loans.

Leading aluminum stocks include AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM.

ETFs: RSX, RUSL, RUSS, ERUS, JJU, FOIL