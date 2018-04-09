Paycom Software +1.5% on target boost to 17% upside

Dougherty & Co. raises its Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) price target from $100 to $125, a nearly 17% upside to Friday’s close.
Firm cites Paycom’s strong performance YTD that’s forcing investors to argue valuation versus expected strength and long-term fundamental evolution.
Dougherty says Paycom is trading at a premium multiple at 9.3x EV/Sales on FY19E but the company continues to build a pipeline for 2019 and beyond and is on track to re-accelerate new office openings this year.
Source: Briefings.com.
Paycom Software shares are up 1.5% to $108.79.